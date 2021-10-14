Oct. 27, 1937 — Oct. 13, 2021
OELWEIN — Leland E. “Lee” Blunt, 83, of Oelwein, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, with the Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed in his name to Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein.
Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Leland Edward Blunt was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Oelwein, the son of Edward and Caroline (Nelson) Blunt. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1956 and received his teaching degree from Upper Iowa University. On June 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Betty Lindell at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton, Iowa. Lee taught Business Education for six years and in 1966 he became an insurance representative for New York Life and other companies. For 28 years, he owned and operated Blunt Auto Wash. Lee was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Life Underwriters, Sertoma and Oelwein Lions Club. He enjoyed watching many different sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer fan. His favorite games to watch, were the ones that his grandchildren participated in.
Lee is survived by his wife: Betty Blunt of Oelwein; daughter: Kris (Craig) Moeller of Oelwein; son: Marc (Heather) Blunt of Oelwein; seven grandchildren: Mason, Maura, Mycah, Merek, Ally, Hannah and Hunter; sister: Kareen (Charles) Sharff of Fayette; nieces and nephews: Brent Sharff, Brenda Werning, Melinda Sharff-Eggers, Robin Macknight and Jeff Lindell; and aunts: Money (Wick) Wickwire of Allison and Delphine Blunt of Jesup.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law: Milton and Jeanette Lindell; 2 brothers-in-law: Don Lindell and Darle Lindell.