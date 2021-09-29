After years of litigation, the legal fight over the court-ordered shutdown of an eastern Iowa zoo appears to be at an end, but questions remain over Iowa’s enforcement of animal-protection laws.
The Iowa Supreme Court this week refused to review an Iowa Court of Appeals decision that said the owners of Manchester’s Cricket Hollow Zoo received a fair trial in 2019.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes three years to the day after a group of Iowans, assisted by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, filed a lawsuit against the zoo’s owners, owners, Pamela and Thomas Sellner, alleging numerous violations of Iowa’s animal neglect laws. And that lawsuit was only one of several cases involving the zoo dating back seven years, to 2014.
Although the decision brings to an end the Sellners’ appeal of the 2019 ruling declaring their roadside zoo to be a public nuisance, it does not address the larger issue that lay at the heart of the court battle: the lack of enforcement of state and federal animal-protection laws.
It was the perceived lack of enforcement that prompted the judge in the case, Monica Zrinyi Wittig, to remark during the trial, “Our government is just sitting on its laurels and doing nothing. And there’s a reason that they exist. I pay my taxes for them to exist.”
Despite the zoo’s well-documented history of keeping animals in what Wittig called “deplorable” conditions, no federal, state or county officials had ever attempted to close the zoo or bring criminal charges against the owners. In addition, state licensing officials took no public action against the zoo’s veterinarian, even after his care of the animals was declared by Wittig to be substandard.
It fell to a group of Iowa citizens — Tracey Kuehl, Lisa Kuehl, Pamela Jones and Haley Anderson — and the ALDF to bring the matter to court through several rounds of state and federal civil litigation that was initiated at the ALDF’s own expense.
“There was a complete lack of enforcement here by those charged with protecting animals,” said Amanda Howell, attorney for the ALDF. “If the system was working as it should, we would never have to bring any of these cases.”
In fact, the Sellners’ own attorney attempted to use the lack of law enforcement action in his clients’ favor at the 2019 civil trial, arguing the Sellners’ conduct could not be considered a nuisance because no “law enforcement or any local authority alleged they were creating a nuisance.”
What comes next?
The Supreme Court’s decision this week means the only unresolved legal issue involving Cricket Hollow is a contempt-of-court proceeding against the owners, Pamela and Thomas Sellner. The couple is accused of defying court orders to turn over their animals to a rescue group after a district court judge effectively shut down the zoo, citing what she called “deplorable” conditions there.
A hearing on the contempt charges was completed in January, but a decision in that matter has yet to be issued.
