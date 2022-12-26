Though twenty-one states—including several in the midwest—have legalized marijuana’s recreational use, it seems unlikely that Iowa’s current Republican leadership will follow suit in the upcoming legislative session.
One reason for this appears to be the lack of interest in the subject among Iowa voters, as, during the recent 2022 mid-term election campaigns, prioritizing the legalization of the drug’s recreational use did not register as a significant campaign issue, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa. In part because of this, no changes are anticipated to the state’s existing laws governing those who grow and dispense cannabis products for limited medical uses, according to Iowa Senate Republican head Jack Whitver.
On the other side of the aisle, a number of Democrats running for state house seats called for marijuana’s legalization in October.
Reflective of this, Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst, an outspoken supporter of legalization, indicated that the issue will remain a focus for her party during 2023, while placing the lack of interest in acting on the subject in Des Moines rather than on Iowa’s voters.
“This is wildly popular,” Konfrst told Radio Iowa. “There are tax benefits. There are opportunities for economic growth in the state, not losing revenue to other states. I’m just getting the sense that there’s not a lot of appetite for it at the leadership level or in the governor’s office.”
While not appearing to be a significant campaign issue among voters, a poll of Iowans conducted by the Des Moines Register last spring revealed that 54% of adults surveyed favored the legalization of marijuana’s recreational use, according to Radio Iowa.