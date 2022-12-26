Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Though twenty-one states—including several in the midwest—have legalized marijuana’s recreational use, it seems unlikely that Iowa’s current Republican leadership will follow suit in the upcoming legislative session.

One reason for this appears to be the lack of interest in the subject among Iowa voters, as, during the recent 2022 mid-term election campaigns, prioritizing the legalization of the drug’s recreational use did not register as a significant campaign issue, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa. In part because of this, no changes are anticipated to the state’s existing laws governing those who grow and dispense cannabis products for limited medical uses, according to Iowa Senate Republican head Jack Whitver.

