Music of the Motown era will be the feature of the next show at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts, when Phase 5 takes the stage Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. This marks the second show of the 2023-24 season.
The award winning Detroit-based group, Phase 5, performs re-creations of the Motown classics.
The quintet has evolved to become one of the most electrifying acts to come out of Detroit. They have developed a sound of smooth jazz mixed with a slamming “in your face” style of today’s Hip Hop and R&B. They are the recipient of the Best Live Performance at the Black Music Honors awards.
The Phase 5 show includes music originally recorded by Motown greats such as Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and The 4 Tops. Their song list includes memorable hits “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Tracks of My Tears,” “I’ll Be There,” “Get Ready,” “Break Up to Make Up,“ and “I’ll Be Around” and much more.
With a show designed to engage and entertain the audience, Phase 5 transitions from one song to the next with a selection that caters to any audience. They are guaranteed to keep the party rolling from beginning to end. They are also known for their flashy, well-choreographed dance moves, as well as their glittering and eye-popping stage attire.
“Once you have seen this act, you will leave knowing that you have just witnessed something unique and memorable,” said Williams Center codirector Linda Murphy.
Phase 5 is currently performing in many national venues from Detroit to North Dakota. Their appearances in the Metropolitan Detroit area include MGM Detroit Grand Casino and the Motor City Casino. They were also the opening act for the mighty S.O.S Band featuring Whoodini and for Mr. Freddie Jackson.
They share their enthusiasm for the Motown sound wherever they go. The band leader, Mike Seville, expresses his conviction that Motown music has a magic that touches people of any age and any background.
Tickets are still available, but the directors always recommend reserving or buying tickets as soon as possible.
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.
Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.
K-12 students from Oelwein Community Schools are admitted free. Other students are $5 each.
The next show at the Williams Center will be Sun and Stars, A Legendary Evening of Early Rock Greats featuring Travis Ledoyt. It will be presented Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.