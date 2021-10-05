The Williams Center for the Arts will rock to the legendary sounds of Queen this Saturday night. The Center is presenting Simply Queen at 7 p.m., a high-energy tribute to the iconic rock band Queen.
Simply Queen is a Canadian-based group that performs many of the iconic hits of Queen, one of the legendary rock bands of all time. Simply Queen faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen, both musically and visually. They pay a lot of attention and detail to ensure they capture the amazing Queen experience that has filled stadiums around the world. The show includes such favorites as: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Someone to Love,” “Love of My Life,” “I Want it All,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We are the Champions.”
Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock fronts the band. He performs vocals as well as piano and guitar. CC Lambrick is on guitar, keys, and vocals. Mitch Taylor is on bass/vocals, and Phil Charrette is Roger the percussionist.
Rick Rock (yes, the name is real) was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He has entertained thousands, both as a headliner and supporting actor. He finally settled into the perfect fit: Simply Queen. He became Freddie Mercury recreating the charisma and exuberance of late Queen front man for thousands of Queen fans.
Phil Charrette portrays “The Hammer.” As a percussionist and vocalist from Kingsville, Ontario, he is the driving force behind Simply Queen. Phil has performed and recorded with many diverse acts over the years, including tributes to Herman’s Hermits and in a tribute to The Monkeys.
Mitch Taylor is a well-respected veteran performer from Windsor, Ontario. He provides the absorbing groove and soul of Motown and the aggressive edge of Motor City. He played piano, trombone, and drums before switching to bass guitar. Over the years he has been a member of Teaze, Aquarius, Tanzed, Mindstorm and the J.D. Project.
Charles Christopher Lambrick is an immensely talented guitarist, vocalist, keyboardist, producer, and recording engineer. He was born on the west side of Windsor, Ontario. Lambrick brings decades of live performance to the show. His expertise has made a major contribution to the success of Simply Queen.
Rounding out the members of Simply Queen is Wayne Brauer. Wayne is another Canadian who is a songwriter and vocalist. By day, he is a senior audio operations tech for a major Canadian media conglomerate. When the houselights go down, he transfers into the living legend of Brian May. Armed with his Vox — 30 Red Special he helps make the magic of Queen come to life. He attacks his role with the reverence and attention to detail of a true and seasoned Queen fan.
The website for Simply Queen is: https://www.simplyqueen.live/the-band. It contains information about the band, a gallery of pictures, and a selection of videos of Simply Queen in action.
Tickets for Simply Queen can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (391-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center reception desk (319-283-2312), and www.williamscenterforthearts.com. They are $35 each. For questions about this event call the Williams Center for the Arts (319-283-6616) and leave a phone message.