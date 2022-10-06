Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, Oct. 3, with President Peggy Sherrets.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. Auxiliary members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, Oct. 3, with President Peggy Sherrets.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. Auxiliary members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
Thirteen members were answered roll call: Peggy Sherrets president, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Cindy Hemel executive board, Debra Wells, Sharon Link, and Connie Harbin.
Minutes of the September meeting were read and approved.
There was no treasurer’s report for September due to computer problems. The report will be included at the next meeting.
Thank you notes were received from Payton A, Falynn Buehler and the Jigs Aiello family.
Each member was asked to try to get one new member to join.
A Veterans’ meal is being planned for Veterans Day. Julie and Peggy will check into possible local grocery donors.
Julie and Mary Lou will take care of the poppy order by Oct. 20.
The Fall Dinner will be Friday, Oct. 21. The meal will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The annual Olde Tyme Christmas is Friday, Dec. 2.
Members approved donations to the District Merit program, the Past Presidents program, and the Therapy Chair fundraiser for the Veterans’ Home in Marshalltown.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer.
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Generally cloudy. High 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.