Oelwein Legionnaires had an opportunity last week in sharing some bounty. The Ross Reid post of the American Legion receives a stipend every year from the Michael Berger Trust fund to use for the post, veterans, scholarships, or community outreach.
Mr. Berger grew up in Oelwein and graduated from Sacred Heart School. Later in life he became an executive with the Pepsi Cola company. He became very successful and his wish was to give back to his community of origin in a bequest upon his death.
As beneficiary of Mr. Berger’s generosity, Post Nine is able to share his wealth by proxy in various ways: giving to those in need, helping the less fortunate and building a stronger Oelwein.
This past week, in the season of giving, the Legion has designated two local charities, that for many years has served this community well. The Salvation Army and the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard each received a $500 check to help their cause of extending a helping hand to those experiencing hardship.
Post 9 is also in the process of reaching out to veterans that have been affected by tornados in NE Iowa and Kentucky.