As we moved towards the scheduled adjournment of April 19, the Senate addressed a number of policies ranging from addressing nuisance bars, permitting electronic insurance notices, to language and literacy development for deaf children.
Senate passes maternal support programs
The Senate advanced a bill this week to create more options for maternal support programs in Iowa and utilize a nonprofit organization to promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth. Passing this legislation provides pregnant women with supportive options to give them the health care and services they need to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and a healthy birth.
Under this bill, Senate File 2381, the Department of Human Services would create the More Options for Maternal Support program, or the MOMS program. It is a statewide program to promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth and personalized support to pregnant women. It also provides stability, promotes improved pregnancy outcomes, improves child health and development, and family economic self-sufficiency.
The program would provide a number of support services for pregnant women, including nutritional services, housing assistance, adoption education and services, child care assistance, parenting education and support, health tests and screenings, and counseling. It would also include items that help women after childbirth, like cribs, car seats, diapers, and formula. Additionally, the bill also extends postpartum coverage for women under Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months.
Governor’s workforce bill passes out of the Senate
On Tuesday the Senate passed Senate File 2383, it addresses our workforce needs by eliminating regulations, reducing barriers to licensure, and promoting career opportunities. The bill amends current healthcare loan forgiveness and recruitment programs to cover more professionals, giving greater opportunity to those in rural areas and professions of need in the medical community. Another provision ensures that work-based learning is properly structured by school districts to provide exposure to high-paying careers outside of post-secondary education.
SF 2383 builds upon Iowa’s existing quality of life programs for our active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses. It fast-tracks professional and occupational licenses for military spouses and veterans and eliminates entry hurdles by waiving the application and first renewal fees. This bill also eliminates costly hurdles and regulations for workers and housing projects by prohibiting a county or city from requiring an inspection of a manufactured home that was already inspected by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. We will continue to support our students, our veterans, and our workforce to improve the quality of life for all Iowans. SF 2383 is another bill keeping the promises we made to implement pro-growth reforms and address to challenges Iowa faces.