Promoting in-state college sports competition, building up small dairy processing and improving access to a college program for students with disabilities are three legislative priorities for Rep. Chad Ingels this session
The Republican from Randalia is in his second Legislative session and has introduced a a bill to compel Iowa’s public universities to schedule athletic competitions. It has been referred to the Education Committee and assigned to a subcommittee of Ingels, Rep. Joe Fry, R-Clarke County, and Rep. RasTafari Smith, D-Black Hawk County.
“In the last couple of years, Iowa and Iowa State bring in teams to play that nobody’s ever heard of and they get half-full, at best, arenas,” Ingels said. “Put UNI and Drake in those areas and you can fill them up. I think it’s more economic development at a time when I think we should prioritize the entertainment for Iowans rather than other states.”
Ingels said his interest in the topic arose from various conversations over time and listening to talk radio, he said. He also talked with University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University administrators and feels they support in-state competition.
“I have a lot of confidence that they would still want to compete,” Ingels said. “The University of Iowa and Big Ten I’m not so sure that in-state competition is a priority all the time.
A similar bill was brought up in the 1990s and it didn’t go very far, he said, but added that he thinks the landscape has changed.
Ingels is also looking to replicate success he had last year in establishing a program for small meat lockers. He’s working with “the dairy association to craft a grant program similar to the butchery bill for smaller dairy processors either on a farm or small local processors,” he said.
More possible legislation he could help bring forward relates to a University of Iowa program for college students with disabilities that currently serves about 50 on that campus. He is exploring expanding access to that program with scholarships and replicating it at other campuses.