Editor’s note: due to Tuesday’s passage of the Students First Act, this report serves as the second in the two-part series examining the Governor’s open letter on school choice and its opponents.
Only two weeks after the 2023 legislative session began, Iowa lawmakers have passed Governor Reynolds’ Students First Act, her priority education bill which will allow the state to use taxpayer money to fund private school students.
The controversial bill, which creates taxpayer-supported education savings accounts to help families pay for their children to attend accredited private schools, passed the Iowa House Monday following a 55-45 vote. The proposal navigated its final hurdle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when the state Senate also accepted the legislation, via a 31 to 18 count.
In the House, all Democrats opposed the bill, along with nine Republicans.
Final passage of the bill is a significant victory for the Governor, who saw the proposal fail to make it out of the committee phase during the last two years.
“I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act and I look forward to signing it into law later today,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement, released soon after the Senate approved the bill. “For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible.
“Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code. With this bill, Iowa has affirmed that educational freedom belongs to all, not just those who can afford it,” she said.
The Governor’s office estimates the bill will cost $918 million over the next four years.
At the outset of the House debate Monday, Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake identified the legislation as representative of basic freedom, which all Iowa students and families have the right to enjoy. “The parents and the child are the customers in this scenario. They deserve a choice on where their child goes,” Wills said, according to a Radio Iowa report. “If the current public school isn’t working for a child and those parents want to have a choice, that’s what this bill’s all about.”
Hull Republican Skyler Wheeler added, “tonight, in historic fashion, the state of Iowa is going to uphold and uplift every family in this state.”
Among the Republicans opposing the bill was Thomas Moore of Griswold, who explained that his vote reflected the will of those he represents. “It came down very simply to my constituents — I’m in a very conservative Republican district — and they were telling me, ‘No,’” Moore said, according to the Radio Iowa report.
Most House Republicans, however, voted to affirm, which Wills said was fitting, given that Iowa voters overwhelmingly re-elected the Governor, who made the importance of the bill a clear campaign issue. Reynolds’ November victory, he argued, along with voters electing an even greater Republican majority in the state legislature, created a de-facto mandate, reflecting the support of Iowans for the Governor’s proposal.
Across the aisle, Democratic lawmakers struck a different tone.
“After 5 hours of debate, we came up short in our efforts to stop the Governor’s voucher bill tonight,” House Democrats said in a social media post following the bill’s passage. “Thank you for the thousands and thousands of emails, calls, and visits to the State Capitol. Your voice did make a difference in this fight. We will always stand up for Iowa’s public school kids. #wechoosepublicschools #NoVouchers.”
“I am so proud of the @iowahousedems family,” added Representative Jennifer Konfrst, leader of the House Democrats. “Tonight we stood tall for all Iowa kids. And tomorrow? We’ll do the same. We will never turn our backs on Iowa kids.”
Those comments reflected the objections many Democrats had shared earlier in the day during the debate on the House floor.
“Public money belongs in public schools,” representative Art Staed of Cedar Rapids said, during Monday’s debate. “In schools that don’t pick and choose who they accept.”
“This debate might feel different if people actually wanted this bill. But Iowans don’t want vouchers,” added Representative Sean Bagniewski from Des Moines.
In the Senate, Democrats expressed similar concerns, including Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids, who observed in a statement, “Private school vouchers will hurt local schools, weaken rural communities, and reduce opportunity for the vast majority of Iowa kids.”
Sen. Herman Quirmbach, of Ames, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, added, “Iowa voters did not give Gov. Reynolds and statehouse Republicans a mandate to defund public education and spend taxpayer dollars on private schools with no accountability, but that’s exactly what they’ve done by passing this voucher scheme. This bill is a grave mistake for Iowa – fundamentally, financially, and morally.”
Senate Democratic leader Zack Wahls, meanwhile, echoed the sentiments of his party, observing, “the private school voucher scam passed tonight by Republican politicians in Des Moines is a giveaway to out-of-state interest groups and wealthy families who have already chosen private education. This bill is wrong for students, wrong for families, and wrong for a state that built its reputation on high-quality public education.”
The Governor officially signed the bill into law at an 11 a.m. event Tuesday held at the Capitol Rotunda in Des Moines.
“If I wasn’t already hopped up on caffeine, I am telling you what, this kind of energy really does it,” the Governor said, at the signing. “It is an honor and a privilege and I could not be more excited to sign this bill into law,” she announced, before sitting down and signing the legislation in front of a crowd that included lawmakers, other state officials and school children.
“{span class=”x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs xlh3980 xvmahel x1n0sxbx x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u x1yc453h” dir=”auto”}The Students First Act: Signed, Sealed, and Delivered,{/span}” the Governor said, in a social media post immediately following the ceremony.