Lentz joins staff at Buchanan County Extension office

Lentz

DeAnn Lentz is the new office assistant at the ISU Extension and Outreach for Buchanan County. Lentz grew up on a family farm near Aurora and was a graduate of East Buchanan High School. In May of 2022, she graduated from Kirkwood Community College with an associate degree in agricultural business.

Lentz was involved with the Madison Mixers 4-H Club and the East Buchanan FFA. She also had the privilege to represent the Buchanan County Cattlemen as their 2018-2019 Beef Princess and 2019-2020 Beef Queen. In October she attended the 95th National FFA Convention and received her American Degree.

