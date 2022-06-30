The Fourth of July is a special summer celebration across the country each year. This year, July 4th will have a special meaning to one local business that is celebrating its 100th year in Oelwein.
Leo’s Italian Restaurant began as a westside grocery story on July 4, 1922. Operated by Frank and Angeline (Alessio) Leo, in addition to standard groceries, fresh Italian bread was baked and sold daily.
Their eldest son Nick, who was an especially enterprising young man, opened a tavern called the Horseshoe Tap in the 1940s and that’s where the legendary Nick’s Pizza started.
“That was a new food item in town, back then,” said Mike Leo, Nick’s son and third generation in the business. “Dad made up some pizzas and took them around to other bars, set them out for folks to sample. That was the start of it.”
Mike, who is now owner and operator of Leo’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Oelwein, says he can’t remember a time when the family business wasn’t part of his life.
“As soon as I grew up to counter height, I was working for Dad,” Mike said.
By then, Nick had bought the downtown building and served food in the front part of it, with a bar in the back. His Horseshoe Tap, located in the 10 block of First Street SW, next to what is now Clete & Connie’s, had burned down, but it didn’t seem to stop Nick’s entrepreneur spirit.
The new place became Nick’s Village Inn. The grocery was also still in operation on West Charles Street at the corner of Eighth Avenue SW, where Nick could be found early mornings baking bread and then “holding court” to daily patrons and neighbors who gathered to listen to him tell stories.
“My dad could tell stories all day long, and never the same one,” Mike said, fondly remembering his late father.
Nick’s Pizza and Juicy Burgers were mainstays in Oelwein back in the 60’s and 70’s. From the front window of the downtown store, Nick would make his juicy burgers with the window open to allow the delicious aroma waft down the street. It was definitely a great business ploy.
Mike grew up and moved to Texas to make his own mark in the business world. But with his dad’s health starting to decline, he moved back after eight years. During that time, Nick had rented out his downtown building, but continued the pizza and bread business on the westside.
When Mike returned, he decided to get the family restaurant business going again and launched Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
“It wasn’t much to start with, but the food was from family recipes and I was baking bread from my grandma’s expanded recipe and that brought people in,” Mike said. For the past 30 years, Mike has been in charge of operations at Leo’s.
The restaurant underwent a major renovation with a Tuscan/Italian vibe, comfortable dining, and photo shelves along the north wall on which the Leo family history unfolds from young immigrants to the third and fourth generations.
About a decade ago, the building underwent another major change with the addition of Generations, a lounge on the second level, where apartments had been. Again, exposed brick, brass accents and comfortable seating welcome guests to the top notch entertainment area where local and international musicians have entertained patrons. An elevator provides easy access from the main level, and there are also two stairways and an outdoor upper level patio.
The delicious Italian bread is still made daily, Leo’s pizza is still a highly requested item on the menu, but there are new and worthy dishes to choose from as well. Mike’s famous panini, an Italian sandwich, is a great draw, as is his new deep-dish pizza, which often sells out. Other outstanding Italian dishes await customers, and all are made with authentic recipes from the generations of Italians who were proud to call Oelwein their hometown.
“I was very fortunate to grow up knowing the first generation and then working with my dad. I feel very lucky and proud to know my heritage,” Mike said.
As Leo’s prepares for its 100th birthday, Mike said there will be specials and drawings throughout the month of July. Also, people can look for his celebration combination with the Grand Theatre, which is also turning 100 this year. There will be dinner-and-a-movie specials coming as well.
Leo’s Italian Restaurant and Generations is located at 29 S. Frederick Ave. is open Wednesday through Saturday, 4 – 8 p.m. for the dining room, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. for Generations Lounge. Food orders can be made by calling 319-283-1655.