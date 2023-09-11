Jan. 15, 1936 – Sept. 10, 2023
STANLEY — Leola M. Heath, 87, of Stanley, died peacefully on Sunday morning, Sept. 10, 2023, at ABCM West Care Center in Independence.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Stanley Union Church, Stanley, with the Rev. Philip Rownd, pastor, officiating.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.
Interment will be at Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery in Hazleton.
Leola Mary Davis was born Jan. 15, 1936, southeast of Hazleton, the daughter of Newell Oscar and Buella Mary (Spragg) Davis. She attended country school for one year and then went to Stanley Consolidated School, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1953. Leola was united in marriage to William Arthur Heath on Nov. 8, 1953, at the Stanley Methodist Church. They were blessed with five sons. Leola worked at Wapsi Valley Feeds in Independence. Leola and Bill operated an upholstery business for several years. Leola worked as a part-time custodian for 30 years and in food service for 25 years at the Stanley and Oelwein schools, retiring in 1999.
Leola was a member of the Methodist Church and the Stanley Union Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and in several offices. She was also a member and officer of the Stanley Community Club where she cleaned and rented the hall for many years. Leola enjoyed camping, baking, playing cards and sudoku. She was an avid sports fan, often watching television and listening to the radio at the same time to cheer on her teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, University of Northern Iowa Panthers and the Chicago Cubs.
Leola is survived by her five sons: Leon Heath of Rockwall, Texas, Ronald Heath of Waterloo, Kenneth (Colleen) Heath of Stockton, Illinois, Steven Heath of Cherokee and Charles Heath of Rogersville, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Laura VanHeiden of Mason City and Kathleen Gorski of Vinton; two brothers, Harvey (Mary) Davis of Hazleton and Alan (Francine) Davis of St. Charles, Missouri; brother-in-law, Dale Stackhouse of Galesburg, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill on April 25, 2008; daughter-in-law, Lori Heath; two sisters, Mildred (Jim) Bradley and Olive Stackhouse; and in-laws, Paul (Mildred) Heath and Hazel (Laverne) Short.