The Oelwein Public Library is challenging families to track their child’s progress toward reading “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” in a free-of-charge program of the same name.
“They just have to listen to the book,” says children’s librarian Katie Schuelke. “If they can’t read yet, that’s fine.
“It doesn’t have to be 1,000 unique books,” she said. “If they read the same book 10 times, they can write it down 10 times. Or if they come to story time (at the library) those count, or if they read books at daycare, or go to someone else’s house and read some books, those count. It doesn’t just have to be books that the parent read to the children.”
Families are, of course, also encouraged to read together with their child.
Taking in three books a day multiplies to 1,095 books in a year.
“They could have up to five years to do it,” Schuelke said.
To start, register each child, pick up a packet, and log each book.
The library will provide incentives.
“When you read 100 books, bring your finished log back to the library to pick up a prize and your next reading log,” according to the program signup flyer.
“Certain points along the way they get certain — little rewards, like for signing up they get a little bottle of bubbles, then we’ve got Play-Doh for the 500 level. Once they read 1,000 books;” she said, “they’ll get a book, a kindergarten readiness kit and certificate.”
WHY
The larger goal is for students to read at or above grade-level.
“The point is to help them learn to read by reading to them so they can get a good start in school,” Schuelke said.
Through third grade, children are learning to read; after third grade, students read to learn, according to The Reading Foundation. It says only one in three students reads proficiently by that point.
“Reading books is a great way to learn vocabulary also,” Schuelke said.
Even if they don’t recall the vocabulary, they may recognize it in later reading.
“One day when they’re learning to read, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I remember hearing that word.’ It’s a lot easier to sound out a word that you’re learning to read if you’ve already heard it. Like if you’ve heard the word elephant, it’s a lot easier to read the word elephant than if you’d never heard it before.”
“There’s a study that children’s books contain 50% more rare words than prime-time television,” Schuelke said, referencing “The Read-Aloud Handbook,” by Jim Trelease.
The benefits of tipping toward reading to learn ripple up through school, and into their life.
“If they read at grade level, they’re less likely to drop out of school,” Schuelke said.
She briefly discussed the well-documented costs to society of dropping out of public education.
Studies support the position that it’s best to make the proverbial “stitch in time” early.
“Anybody, as long as they’re not in kindergarten yet, they can sign up,” she said.