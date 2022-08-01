Join Oelwein children’s librarian Katie Schuelke for Pages and Play Club every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Schedule: Aug. 3. “Fun in the Sun”; Aug. 10. “Knight School”; Aug. 17 “Back to School”; Aug. 24 “Get Up and Move”; Aug. 31 “Mo’ Mo Willems.”
