The Oelwein Public Library will be teaming up with the Oelwein School District to offer a Husky Adventure camp for elementary students on Wednesdays, starting with first grade.
The public library youth department received a fully stocked Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) cart valued at $7,000 through the STEM Scale-Up program.
Librarians will use the cart to provide programs to classes starting with the first grade, the library reported. The first activity will be straw rockets.
Watch for adventure camps to be offered to other grades later, the report indicated.