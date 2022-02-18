When Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley shared a Jan. 21 news story about New Mexico calling in the National Guard to fill a substitute teacher shortage, he shared it with a fellow guardsman.
“Come up anytime,” recent OHS Veteran’s Day speaker and Quasqueton native Lt. Col. Randall Stanford recalled “Chaplain Hadley” saying.
He arrived Tuesday, Feb. 15, on a day Oelwein High School was short-handed, assisting with three periods of algebra, two periods of future planning and a study hall, Hadley said.
“I’m willing to come to any high school because if I can give them one piece that helps them be more successful, then I’m happy,” Stanford told the Daily Register, who listened along with a sixth-hour future planning class to Stanford’s life rules: Don’t do stupid stuff. Check your ego and share credit. Know your “why.” You can — almost — always come back to the straight path.
“Today LTC Stanford brought new meaning to the phrase, ‘Always Ready,’” Hadley said in a social post, referencing a military slogan. “Humbled and appreciative of all of those who continue to support education through these difficult times.”
Stanford isn’t alone in responding to the staffing shortage, and neither is the Oelwein School District. Other districts have experienced similar issues, and Iowa lawmakers have been responding to school staffing challenges, this week and before.
“We’re usually missing eight to 10, so that’s a pretty good percentage of our daily staff,” Hadley, the high school principal, said. “We’re probably short ... one to two subs per day, that we have to find internal coverage for, make shifts.”
Upon investigating, the data he found follows the numbers he gave, with variance to rising and falling illness and contact cycles.
Hadley said “the entire staff here has been amazing” for their willingness to “go above and beyond to get those needs covered.
“There are definitely days when it’s a challenge to get all those needs met for students in the day-to-day, and when you’re short on top of that, it becomes even more challenging.”
The high school often gives priority to the elementary for substitutes. As the high school has study halls, teachers have been able to sub then.
He has even had to call in subs for subs.
“We have a few times, it’s been probably a few dozen times this year when we’ve had to — they were ill or whatever,” he said.
So far Hadley has been able to approve all requests for vacation time.
“So far we have approved all staff requests for time off because we understand they need that mental break and that’s very healthy for them. There is a potential where we have the ability to disapprove or not allow those vacation days,” he said.
“It’s more work to be gone than it is to be here because you have to do sub plans and all these other things,” he said.
“We have really tried to work hard to make it work,” he said. “I can’t think of anyone we’ve denied because they’ve requested, but we’ve definitely been very honest saying there may be a point of review as soon as we can’t find coverage.”
WIDESPREAD SHORTAGES
“It’s not just an Oelwein issue, it’s an education issue,” Hadley said of the staff shortage.
The West Central School cited a shortage of staff and substitutes, an uptick in illness and coming inclement weather when it canceled classes on Jan. 20.
A West Central School Board report for Jan. 17 from Principal Matthew Molumby acknowledged the issue is affecting many schools.
“With our size, we feel the effects faster when 10% of our teachers, three staff members are out due to unavoidable absences,” Molumby reported.
West Central was advertising for three certified staff positions at the time, according to Superintendent Gary Benda’s report to the School Board.
Benda’s report also said the district has been asking staff to cover classes during sub shortages.
He said shortages at the time were due to absences from flu, COVID, bereavement and resignation.
Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson said in a report on the district, “One of the largest challenges to date is to staff the classrooms when illnesses have arisen. We are fortunate to have a solid group of substitutes who have come to the rescue throughout the past two years. We want to thank this group of substitutes for the past two years of service to help support keeping our doors open to face-to-face instruction, otherwise it would not have been possible.”
“It’s definitely a blessing to have people like (Lt.) Col. Stanford come and offer support as well as other community members,” Hadley said.
“If there are others out there who would love to get substitute certified or … provide some kind of support, we’re definitely in need,” he said.
DETAILS
The Oelwein School Board raised substitute pay at its meeting on Aug. 16, 2021, to set it commensurate with other districts, Hadley noted.
The daily rate before social security and state retirement deductions went from $107 to $130. Long-term subs now start at 11-plus days (down from 21-plus) and their daily rate increased from $178 to $190. Rates are not applied retroactively to cumulative service.
PATHS TO EDUCATE
To combat the shortages, state lawmakers have reduced the barriers to sub and even to become an educator — be it a paraeducator or a teacher.
Substitutes must have authorization from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, on top of — either an associate’s degree or 60 semester hours of college or university accredited through an agency approved by the U.S. Department of Education. To that end, they also need either a sub authorization course or equivalent teacher education program transcripts.
“Just today (Feb. 15) the Legislature just allowed emergency action that’s going to allow paraeducators to (continue to) sub in regular classrooms,” Hadley said.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Iowa House Administrative Rules Review Committee took emergency action to allow paraeducators with a certain authorization to continue to sub in any classroom for the rest of the school year, at the BOEE’s urging.
The last of the governor’s public health emergency proclamations for COVID — which had allowed paraeducators to substitute during the pandemic — was to expire late that evening.
Paraeducators with a “full substitute authorization” from the Board of Educational Examiners may continue to sub in any classroom but driver’s education, the BOEE website says.
Paras with a “limited substitute authorization” may sub only in their own classroom.
They may sub for up to 10 days in a row in a 30-day period in the same assignment.
The House committee is also proposing legislation directing schools to make a good faith effort to find substitute teachers and ending the policy after this school year is over, per Radio Iowa.
There is more going on at the state level to combat the educator shortage.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program on Jan. 11 during her annual Condition of the State address.
The plan will use American Rescue Plan Act funding for schools to support:
• Tuition and fees for up to three years at a community college and for up to two years at a public or private four-year college or university.
• An hourly rate of $12 for high school aides while still in school and 50% of wages that districts currently pay for aides and paraeducators for up to 30 hours a week for 36 weeks.
The grant application, deadlines and further information can be found on the Future Ready PK-12 webpage at educateiowa.gov.
For additional pathways to become an educator, see educateiowa.gov/pk-12/educator-quality/become-educator.