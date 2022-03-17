The Annual Fayette County 4-H omelet brunch was held on March 13th at the Fayette County Dance Pavilion. A big thank you to those who attended the yearly event by donating supplies/food, volunteering time to cook omelets and flip pancakes, helping in the kitchen, cleaning up the dining area, along with purchasing items from the silent auction.
Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator reported, “After not having the omelet brunch for two years, due to the COVID pandemic, this year’s event was well attended and once again deemed a great success. It was great to see so many familiar faces. A total of 777 people were served a made-to-order omelet, enjoyed all you can eat pancakes, applesauce, coffee, and milk. Several items were donated from 4-H clubs, community members and 4-H alumni for the silent auction.”
The support from everyone is greatly appreciated. Proceeds from the brunch are used to pay a portion of each member’s yearly program development fee and help fund additional Fayette County 4-H programming held throughout the year.