State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald reminds Iowa students the deadline to apply for the 2022 Robert D. Blue Scholarship is quickly approaching. To be eligible for this year’s award, applications must be completed in their entirety and submitted online at RDBlue.org by Tuesday, May 10.
The Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation, in which Fitzgerald is a member, awards the Robert D. Blue Scholarship.
Graduates of any Iowa high school who plan to attend a college or university in the state of Iowa for the 2022-2023 school year are eligible to apply, including high school and post-secondary students. Awards are based on financial need, an original essay, academic achievement and recommendations.
Applicants must complete each step of the application to be considered for the scholarship and winners will be announced during the summer. Those who would like more information on the Robert D. Blue Scholarship should visit RDBlue.org.