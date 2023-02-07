Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NE Iowa 4-H Citizenship Council

4-H youth from Delaware, Clayton and Fayette counties held their first Citizenship meeting recently in Elkader. Thirty-nine 4-H youth will work together as the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship group.

Thirty-nine 4-H youth from Clayton, Delaware, and Fayette counties gathered for the first time as the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship group. The first meeting for the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship 2023-2024 group was at Keystone AEA on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Youth participated in get-to-know-you games, heard an overview of the 4-H Citizenship program, and learned about the five components of Citizenship. Youth will meet for a total of 10 times till the program is completed.

