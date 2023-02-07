Thirty-nine 4-H youth from Clayton, Delaware, and Fayette counties gathered for the first time as the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship group. The first meeting for the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship 2023-2024 group was at Keystone AEA on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Youth participated in get-to-know-you games, heard an overview of the 4-H Citizenship program, and learned about the five components of Citizenship. Youth will meet for a total of 10 times till the program is completed.
Some highlights of the program, throughout the next 14 months will include a trip to Des Moines to tour the Capital building and meet up with area senators and representatives, guest speakers will share how they provide a service to the community and the area they serve.
The culmination of the program will be the weeklong trip to Washington, D.C. with stops in Springfield, Illinois and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, scheduled for March of 2024.
To learn more about 4-H or the leadership and civic engagement project area, please contact your local extension office.