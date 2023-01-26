Thirty-nine 4-H youth from Clayton, Delaware, and Fayette counties gathered for the first time as the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship group 2023-2024 on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Keystone AEA in Elkader. Youth participated in get-to-know-you games, heard an overview of the 4-H Citizenship program, and learned about five components of Citizenship.
Youth will meet a total of 10 times until the program is completed in 2024. Some highlights of the program include a trip to Des Moines on March 7 to tour the capitol building and meet with area senators and representatives. Other guest speakers will come and share how they provide a service to the community and the area they serve. The climax of the program is the weeklong trip to Washington DC with stops in Springfield and Gettysburg. The Washington DC trip is scheduled for March of 2024.