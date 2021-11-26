Thirty-eight youth and adults representing Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek counties participated in a week-long 4-H Citizenship experience Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
The Citizenship Regional Focus is a 4-H citizenship program for middle school and high school youth. 4-H members participated in a two-year program which culminated into a seven-day trip to Springfield, IL, Gettysburg, PA and Washington, D.C. The program enriches young people’s lives by expanding their appreciation and respect for themselves and others in the world. They practice skills that will make them better citizens and more successful individuals.
During the week, program participants visited national landmarks including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Tomb, Gettysburg Visitor Center and Military Fields, the U.S. Capitol, National Archives, National Cathedral and gardens, the Capital Wheel, Holocaust Museum, Mount Vernon, Steven Udvar-Hazy Center Air and Space Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC Presidential and war monuments and memorials, as well as Smithsonian museums.
Four 4-H delegates showcased their leadership by working with United States Army in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Representing Iowa 4-H were Dawson Demro, Chickasaw County; Elizabeth Pritchard, Winneshiek County; Tate Berns, Clayton County; and Thomas Sadler, Fayette County.
While in Washington D.C., 4-H participants greeted and spoke with the two Iowa Senators, Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst. They shared with us what they are currently working on, and how it relates to Iowa. The Senators frequently return to Iowa to help maintain their perspective of their responsibilities in Washington DC. A Winneshiek County 4-Her, Anna-Britt Lien, presented Joni Ernst with a thank you card from the group for her military service in honor of Veterans Day.
Next, we met up with current Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson. She talked about the important issues she is currently working on. She shared her journey how she became a member of the United States House. She also answered many questions from the group before she had to depart.
The group also had the opportunity to listen to Hannah Pagel, former Fayette County 4-H member, who is currently working and living in Washington DC. Being an active 4-H member and the skills, she learned in 4-H, along with schooling at Iowa State University has helped her in many ways along with opening the doors for her career as an ag journalist at Agri-Pulse Communications, Inc. All these guest speakers shared great examples of citizenship.
For more information on joining 4-H or to learn more about the 4-H Citizenship program visit the Fayette County Extension and Outreach webpage at www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette or contact Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly.