4-H Recruitment at Summer Activities

No matter how much time you have, volunteering with 4-H makes a difference by helping youth explore and discover the skills they need to lead for a lifetime.
There are lots of ways to get involved in Fayette County 4-H! Visit 4-H.org/Volunteer to learn more or contact our office 563-425-3331.
Please note, your volunteer experience and/or opportunities may be happening virtually or in-person. Also, know that it is a requirement to pass a background screening after application has been accepted.
5 Ways you can volunteer for Fayette County 4-H
1. Help lead youth clubs
a. Assist a youth club leader with organizing meetings, speakers and activities.
b. Mentor a 4-H volunteer who is serving as a project leader
2. Teach a Skill
a. Organize a club, or share your skills by teaching a club meeting workshop, devoted to your area of specialty.
b. Advise a 4-H member(s) in their project work: help youth identify and set goals, create and implement a plan, and reflect on what they learned and would do differently next time.
3. Assist with programs
a. Volunteer at an after school, program, a summer program, summer day camps, camp program events or club meetings.
4. Volunteer on advisory committee
a. Sit on a loval advisory or conty governing board to help determine program priorities within the county.
b. Be inspired by the talents and creativity of the nest generation while promoting positive youth development
c. Work in the Clover Café or help in the 4-H exhibit hall or at the 4-H show ring.
5. Share your experiences
a. Share your passion- inspire youth
b. Share your career path – invite a 4-H’er to shadow you for the day
c. Share your educational path- how did you get to where you are? (If you are a college student – how did you choose your school, what are you pursing, what are you aspiring to do?)