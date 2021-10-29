43 Iowa 4-H staff awarded for outstanding achievements

AMES – Forty-three Iowa State University Extension and Outreach staff members were honored in October at the Iowa 4-H YouthFest professional development conference. Award recipients were recognized for their impact on local communities, accomplishments in their field and embodiment of the ISU Extension and Outreach 4-H mission.
The award ceremony was held Oct. 20 in Ames as a part of the annual YouthFest conference, which brings together ISU Extension and Outreach staff from all over the state to celebrate the work they are doing and participate in workshops and educational opportunities in the field of 4-H youth development.
“Iowa 4-H staff are among the best in the nation,” said Debbie Nistler, 4-H state program leader. “It is always exciting to recognize their outstanding accomplishments!”
The Visionary Award is given to a team or individual who demonstrates an innovative programming effort, uses a different delivery method, includes a new avenue or partner or reaches a new audience. The Iowa 4-H THR!VE Youth Adult Mindfulness Retreat Team was recognized; members are Tiffany Berkenes, Laura Liechty, Jacki Luckstead, Megan Freel, Logan Kinyon, Landon Calderwood and Tyler Weig. Amy Powell also received the Visionary Award for her achievements with Livestock Skillathon.