MONTICELLO — Camp Courageous will be hosting the 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala on Friday, Aug. 19 at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids beginning at 6 p.m.

The evening will include a luau dinner, hundreds of silent and live auction items, a program about Camp and its 50th anniversary, and more with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous and its programs that serve thousands of individuals with disabilities.

