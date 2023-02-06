FAYETTE — Six years and more than $600,000 in donations later, Upper Iowa University (UIU) is anxious to host UIU Giving Day starting at 12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. All alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends of UIU are encouraged to share their excitement and support for the University.
During the 24-hour online fundraiser, UIU will be garnering support for four important priorities, including the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, Student Philanthropy Council, Peacock Athletic Fund, and the UIU Fund. Each of these designations will directly and immediately support current UIU students.
“Whether an individual is able to donate $5 or $5,000 during Giving Day, the collective power of the Peacock family has a significant impact on the University,” said Andrew Wenthe, UIU vice president for external affairs.
Last year’s Giving Day resulted in 417 generous supporters contributing $89,148. The excitement continued days after the event concluded with an additional $11,077 in donations.
“With each successful Giving Day campaign, we become even more appreciative of not only those who donate, but also the entire community for exhibiting its Peacock Spirit and ongoing support for UIU,” Wenthe added.
The 2023 Giving Day goal is $100,000. Advanced gifts are welcomed and encouraged. All donors will be recognized on the Giving Day webpage when the event goes live on Feb. 9.
Those wanting to make a difference for UIU can get involved in several different ways. Supporters can show Peacock Pride by wearing blue or UIU spirit attire to kick off Giving Day on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Participants can also follow the excitement on social media and like, share or comment on posts using the hashtag #UIUGivingDay. Lastly, UIU boosters can make a gift online at uiu.edu/GivingDay. Gifts may also be mailed to the UIU Alumni Office at P.O. Box 1857, Fayette, IA 52142.
Giving Day questions may be directed to the UIU Alumni Office at 563-425-5388 or alumni@uiu.edu.