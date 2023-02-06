Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAYETTE — Six years and more than $600,000 in donations later, Upper Iowa University (UIU) is anxious to host UIU Giving Day starting at 12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. All alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends of UIU are encouraged to share their excitement and support for the University.

During the 24-hour online fundraiser, UIU will be garnering support for four important priorities, including the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, Student Philanthropy Council, Peacock Athletic Fund, and the UIU Fund. Each of these designations will directly and immediately support current UIU students.

Tags

Trending Food Videos