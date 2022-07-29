WADENA — Charles Kenneth Baumler, born Aug. 19, 1932, on a farm south of Ossian, is the third of seven children born to Vincent and Ellen (Gager) Baumler. He joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War from 1953-1955. He married Patricia Jones in August of 1956. They farmed in the Fayette County area until he began working for Dick Westerfield at the Fayette County Union newspaper office in West Union in 1961. After 28 years, in 1989, he retired and became the assistant Postmaster for the Randalia Post Office from 1989-2000.
Charlie has made many friends over the years, and we would love for you to remember him with a card or stop by to say “hello!” He will be honored by the Bethel Presbyterian Diaconate as a long-time member, celebrating his 90th birthday, on Thursday, Aug. 18, with a special cake.