This time of year always leaves me torn between summer food dishes and leaning into fall-type dishes. I really like all the great flavors of fall, the hearty soups, spicy chili, great casseroles … but I also want to hang onto the refreshing summer salads and easy to fix dishes.
I guess this week you will get both! I always thought my mom made the best chili when I was a kid. Today, there are so many other kinds of chili that it’s hard to pick just one to like. I have really come to like chicken chili, either white or red. The one featured today is a red chicken chili made in a crockpot or slow-cooker (whatever you want to call your gadget), and then it is topped with cornbread to finish off the cooking cycle. There are some really great flavor combinations in this one.
If you like Asian dishes, try the Pad Thai recipe made in the crockpot. I think if you were pressed for time, you could use a rotisserie chicken and shred it, make the sauce while cooking the noodles and throw the dish together in about a half-hour. Either way, it has some great flavors and topped with chopped peanuts is a delicious finish.
I tossed in one more summer salad just to hold on to those great summer tastes from garden goodies. It works as a side dish or lunch equally well.
The dessert in today’s recipes is the most delicious and moist cake you will ever eat — well, in my opinion, anyway. It’s an old-fashioned cake, not using a cake mix, and it will give you a true feeling of accomplishment when serving it to friends or family and seeing the “yum smile” on their faces.
Enjoy the coming week and hope you try out at least one of these recipes.
Corn Bread-Topped Chicken Chili
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe black olives, drained
1 cup frozen whole kernel corn, thawed and drained
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies, drained
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
1-1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
1 pkg cornbread mix and ingredients on the box
1. In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the first eight ingredients. In a large skillet, sauté onion and red pepper in 1 tablespoon oil until tender. Transfer to slow cooker. In a small bowl, toss chicken with cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir into bean mixture. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or until chicken is tender.
2. In a small bowl, mix the cornbread according to box directions. Drop by tablespoonfuls over chicken mixture. Cover and cook 1 hour longer or until a toothpick inserted in center of topping comes out clean.