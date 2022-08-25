Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Cornbread-topped Chicken Chili
Courtesy of Taste of Home

This time of year always leaves me torn between summer food dishes and leaning into fall-type dishes. I really like all the great flavors of fall, the hearty soups, spicy chili, great casseroles … but I also want to hang onto the refreshing summer salads and easy to fix dishes.

I guess this week you will get both! I always thought my mom made the best chili when I was a kid. Today, there are so many other kinds of chili that it’s hard to pick just one to like. I have really come to like chicken chili, either white or red. The one featured today is a red chicken chili made in a crockpot or slow-cooker (whatever you want to call your gadget), and then it is topped with cornbread to finish off the cooking cycle. There are some really great flavor combinations in this one.

