The second weekend of December is already here! So sorry if that heightens anyone’s anxiety as we hustle about the holiday season.
I was too busy last weekend to get any holiday stuff done, but I sampled a couple of delicious treats at the Oelwein Historical Museum that some great cooks brought to share with guests. The samplings reminded me of some years past when my daughters helped with holiday baking.
It was always fun to share the kitchen with them, despite my tendencies to hover with dishcloth poised. We would get out the recipe box or favorite Better Homes & Garden red and white checkered cookbook and the girls would debate over which cookies/bars to bake that day. Sadly, I have misplaced the recipe boxes and cookbooks since the move five years ago and still have not found them. There must be a tote somewhere that I haven’t looked through, yet.
The good news is the Internet is a great place to find awesome recipes for any occasion. A search of Christmas cookies will leave one dizzy with possibilities. With the predicted winter weather coming this way, it will be a good time to do a little holiday baking.
I have included an easy one-dish meal that won’t take much time away from baking by using some precooked frozen meatballs and vegetables. Then it’s on to the sweet treats. In addition to sugar cookies, we always like some chocolate on the holiday treat plate, so the double chocolate cookies, no-bakes, and Buckeye Brownies should satisfy the chocoholic in all of us. Look for more holiday treat recipes next week, too!
Creamy Meatball and Veggie Skillet
Ingredients:
1 bag (16 oz) frozen cooked meatballs, thawed
½ c chive & onion cream cheese spread (from 8-oz tub)
1 c chicken broth
2 bags (12 oz each) frozen garden vegetable medley
Directions:
1. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook meatballs over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides.
2. Add cream cheese spread and chicken broth. Heat to simmering. Cook uncovered over medium heat 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce begins to thicken.
3. Meanwhile, cook vegetables as directed on bags. Stir in just before serving.