Area residents are invited to experience “An Advent Pilgrimage, A Virtual Walk in the Footsteps of Jesus in The Holy Land,” 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein. Deacon Jim and Cheryl Patera will share photos and stories of their trip to the Holy Land.
The public is invited to join in the start of this Advent season with a virtual tour of the early days in the life of Jesus, from His birth through the early days of His life and ministry. Visit Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Nazareth, the Jordan River, Sea of Galilee, Capernaum (the center of Jesus’ ministry), the Mount of Beatitudes where Jesus preached the famous Sermon on the Mount, Cana, site of Jesus’ first miracle of turning water into wine.
The virtual experience also includes Mount of Temptations, The Dead Sea, The Upper Room – traditional site of The Last Supper, Caves of Qumran where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered, and much more.
This is an opportunity to kick off the season of Advent with a special connection to the life of Jesus. All are welcome and no reservations are needed.