WATERLOO — The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2021 — 2022 academic year.

Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Students are listed by hometowns, with course of study included.

Dunkerton — Hannah Jacobsen, Nursing-BSN

Elkader — Katelynn Fangman, Nursing-BSN, Deserai Weber, Nursing-BSN

Independence — Holly Cooksley, Radiography, Donald Franck, Radiography

Jesup — Emily Clark, Nursing-BSN, Kylie Wilberding, Nursing-BSN

Lawler — Natalie Hoey, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Oelwein — Amber Rosenstiel, Nursing-BSN, Katie Rueber, Nursing-BSN

Readlyn — Carley Schmit, Nursing-BSN

Sumner — Elizabeth Miller, Nursing-BSN

