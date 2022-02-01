WATERLOO — The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2021 — 2022 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Students are listed by hometowns, with course of study included.
Dunkerton — Hannah Jacobsen, Nursing-BSN
Elkader — Katelynn Fangman, Nursing-BSN, Deserai Weber, Nursing-BSN
Independence — Holly Cooksley, Radiography, Donald Franck, Radiography
Jesup — Emily Clark, Nursing-BSN, Kylie Wilberding, Nursing-BSN
Lawler — Natalie Hoey, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Oelwein — Amber Rosenstiel, Nursing-BSN, Katie Rueber, Nursing-BSN
Readlyn — Carley Schmit, Nursing-BSN
Sumner — Elizabeth Miller, Nursing-BSN