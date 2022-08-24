AMANA — The Amana Colonies Oktoberfest entertainment line-up will see some new faces this year. Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions out of Ohio will be making their Amana Colonies debut on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.
The headliner spot at 9 p.m. Saturday will be filled by Eli Alger and the Fast Horses, a Nashville country band with Iowa roots. Eli is a big fan of Amana Colonies Oktoberfest and by request has been learning a few polka favorites to throw in with his own music. Crowd favorite Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will be adding a second Oktoberfest performance on Sunday, Oct. 2.
In March, Oktoberfest icon Johnny Wagner announced his retirement from touring due to personal circumstances. Johnny has been a staple at the annual Amana Colonies Oktoberfest celebration for many years and will be greatly missed by all. Amana Colonies Festivals Inc (ACFI) worked tirelessly to fill the performance spots left by Johnny’s absence.
“We are excited to be able to offer something new this year even though we are losing one of our favorite performers,” said Dana Jensen, event manager.
ACFI wants to the thank Johnny Wagner for all the music and excitement he’s brought to the Amana Colonies over the years. As a show of appreciation and congratulations on his retirement, ACFI will be mailing an Oktoberfest Care package. If any community members would like to include a personal thank you message, please drop it off at the Visitor’s Center by Sept. 1. Amana Colonies Festivals Inc. 622 46th Ave, Amana, IA 52203.