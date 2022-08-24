Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMANA — The Amana Colonies Oktoberfest entertainment line-up will see some new faces this year. Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions out of Ohio will be making their Amana Colonies debut on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

The headliner spot at 9 p.m. Saturday will be filled by Eli Alger and the Fast Horses, a Nashville country band with Iowa roots. Eli is a big fan of Amana Colonies Oktoberfest and by request has been learning a few polka favorites to throw in with his own music. Crowd favorite Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will be adding a second Oktoberfest performance on Sunday, Oct. 2.

