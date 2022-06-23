This might not be the right page to mention diets, but I know many that share the same dread I do when it comes to getting on a scale in the doctor’s office. Lately, however, I have not dreaded it so much as the number has been gradually going down.
I have found that sticking (most of the time) to a low-carb diet has helped me shed a few pounds and given me hope to take off more. Some people say, “I can’t do that and give up bread and pasta and potatoes – all the good things.”
I agree, it is a challenge, but I am embracing the challenge of finding great substitutes for some of those favorite comfort foods. I am also finding there are so many great things to eat that are low in carbohydrates (and sugar) and still taste great. It’s not just eating a lot of eggs and cheese.
I experimented with some precooked fajita chicken strips and vegetables the other night and came up with a pretty tasty dish worth sharing. There are lots of vegetables that are off my list these days, but I keep finding new ones to add in replacement. Alas, I haven’t found anything that replaces Iowa sweet corn yet, and probably won’t, so there might have to be a couple “cheat days” this summer when the first crops come out of the field.
On the other hand, zucchini “zoodles” work great in fettucine, spaghetti and other similar dishes. Slicing up egg wraps in thin strips works as a great noodle substitute, as well (zero carbs in that).
One of my favorite new things to cook is sliced radishes and turkey kielbasa. I’ll bet you didn’t know radishes taste good when they are fried or sautéed. The “bite” cooks out and you are left with a vegetable that compares in taste and consistency to potatoes. It’s very good.
So, here is a version of Italian Chicken with Vegetables that I concocted the other night. It is pretty tasty and freezes well, too.
By the way, the other recipes on the page today are not low in carbs, but delicious!
Italian Chicken with Vegetables
2 cups precooked chicken, cut into bite-size pieces
¼ cup chopped green onions
¼ cup chopped celery
1 cup baby carrots cut into matchsticks
1 10oz pkg broccoli florets, prepared
1½ cups cut up radishes
1 cup low-carb spaghetti sauce
1 cup chicken broth
¼ cups grated Parmesan cheese
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Salt, pepper and Italian seasoning to taste
In a cast iron or other large skillet, sauté onions, celery, carrots and radishes in the olive oil for about 5 minutes or until they begin to soften.
Meanwhile, microwave the bag of broccoli florets as recommended for your oven, and then cut the florets into bite-size pieces along with the cooked chicken. (I used John Soules Fajita Chicken, which is in the frozen meat section, and comes in strips of white meat.) About half of the bag of chicken is enough for this recipe, which makes about four servings.
Once the vegetables are soft, add the cooked broccoli, chicken, seasonings and Parmesan cheese, mixing to combine well. Then add the spaghetti sauce and chicken broth. Stir it all together and simmer until all is heated through. Less than 10 net carbs per serving, and it is very filling. I don’t think you will miss the pasta!