FAYETTE — The annual Mission of St. Joseph the Worker Cluster will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Fayette on July 31 and Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.
Conducting the mission will be inspirational speaker Keith Nester, a convert to Catholicism. Everyone is invited to attend either or both nights. His hour-long presentations will be followed by a time for questions and answers and fellowship in the church hall.
On Sunday his topic will be “Evangelism Close to Home;” on Monday he tells “What’s So Great About Being Catholic?”
Keith is a dynamic speaker whose conversion story can be found on YouTube. St. Francis’ church is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible. All are welcome.