FESTINA — The Annual Mass and Huber-Gaertner Reunion at St. Anthony’s Smallest Church near Festina, Iowa will take place Sunday, June 12. The program begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by Mass at noon, with Fr. Ivan Nienhaus as the celebrant. Let your family know. All are welcome.
Persons should bring a folding chair(s) as there are no longer benches for the service. A potluck picnic will follow the Mass at the Parish Hall in Festina. Bring a dish to pass, tableware, and your own beverage. There will be time to visit with relatives.
Relatives are asked to send news, or clippings of your family for the newsletter: births, weddings, deaths, anniversaries, etc. occurring in 2021-2022. Mail or e-mail to the address below by May 25.
Newsletters will be available at the reunion for $1.50 each.
Newsletters are available by mail for $3 each, prepaid.
St. Anthony Chapel Reunion Committee:
Victoria Lansing
833 E. Cochise Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85020
E-mail: viclansing@centurylink.net
Phone: 602/943-4782
If it rains then the Mass will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors, Festina. The Parish Hall is across from the church in Festina.