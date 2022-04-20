The annual meeting of the Fayette County Historical & Genealogical Society will be held at noon on Monday, April 25. The event will be held at the Historical Center, 100 N. Walnut St, West Union. All members are welcome and are invited to bring a guest.
A catered meal will be served. Please call the office at (563-422-5797) or email fayettehistorical@gmail.com if you plan to attend. This helps us plan for the amount of food that needs to be prepared. Although there will not be a specific charge for the meal, a donation basket will be available to cover the cost.
Following the meal, the annual meeting will be called to order with the results of the balloting for new board members announced.
A special program will be held with entertainment. Individuals who helped with special projects throughout the year will be recognized.