Annual Oktoberfest meal offered at German American Museum

The St. Lucas Historical Society will be offering a curbside pick-up Oktoberfest meal at the German American Museum on Saturday, Oct. 9, 4:30-7 p.m.
Janet Bodensteiner, a founding member of the Society, reports the delicious meal includes: a tasty Klement’s large brat and bun, sauerkraut, flavorsome bean dish, potato salad or chips, fresh apple strudel, and a yummy German chocolate treat. Persons can pick up the meal in front of German American Museum, Library and Family History Center on East Main Street in St. Lucas.
“The proceeds from the Oktoberfest and the Christmas Reflections (Saturday, Dec. 4) meals will help the Society to further develop and sustain the growth of the Museum,” says Kathryn Kuennen of the Society board. Carl Most, recording secretary of the Society, notes these meals are key opportunities for the Society to maintain the museum whose annual operating costs (such as fuel, electricity, insurance) keep increasing.
“These museum expenses include operational expenses, additional exhibit display cases, cataloguing of materials and artifacts, emergency roof repair, and annual June Workshop preparations,” says Diane McCarty, treasurer of the Society.
“The Workshop on Preserving and Celebrating German Cultural Heritage in the Midwest: Challenges and Opportunities,” scheduled for June 22, 2022, is already into program development. Speakers being invited for the workshop include several of the German cultural heritage and historical organizations in the upper Midwest states,” says Clair Blong of the Society board. More information on this workshop will be forthcoming in early 2022.