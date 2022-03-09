The Oelwein Senior Citizens Housing Corporation will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 7 at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of Building 21 at Central Manor, 21 Third Ave. SE. Proxy votes have been sent out and should be returned by March 31.
Three new members, Steve Holland, James Kullmer and Sarah Scheel, will be voted on for three-year terms. Present members on the board are Paul Gray, Wallace Rundle, Barbara Rundle, Jim Mueller and Janice Minton. Brenda Nabholz from Kartay Apartment Management of Independence, will also attend the April 7 meeting.