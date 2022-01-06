Apple Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

If you’re looking for a shortcut in this recipe, I think you could sub 2 cans of apple pie filling for the fresh apples, and ¼ – ½ cup of butter, and omit the 2 cups of sugar, but I would still heat it up with the raisins, walnuts and cinnamon, adding the vanilla after removing from heat.
Ingredients:
¾ cup butter, cubed
4 cups chopped peeled tart apples (about 4 medium)
2 c sugar
½ c raisins
½ c chopped walnuts
3 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp vanilla extract
BREAD PUDDING:
6 large eggs
2½ cups 2% milk
1½ c plus 2 tbl sugar, divided
1 c heavy whipping cream
1½ tsp vanilla extract
Dash ground nutmeg
1 loaf (1 pound) French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
CARAMEL SAUCE:
1 c sugar
¼ cup water
1 c heavy whipping cream
2 tbl butter
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add apples, sugar, raisins, walnuts and cinnamon; bring just to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until apples are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
2. For bread pudding, in a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, 1½ cups sugar, cream, vanilla and nutmeg until blended. Stir in bread cubes and apple mixture. Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake, uncovered, 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
3. For caramel sauce, in a small heavy saucepan, combine sugar and water; stir gently to moisten all the sugar. Cook over medium-low heat, gently swirling pan occasionally, until sugar is dissolved. Cover; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 1 minute.
4. Uncover pan; continue to boil until syrup turns a medium amber color. Immediately remove from heat and carefully stir in cream and butter. Serve with warm bread pudding.