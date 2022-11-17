Apple Pie Cookies

Ingredients:
1 cup pecans
1 (20 oz) can apple pie filling
1 (16 oz) container old fashioned caramel dip
6 (14.1 oz) boxes pie dough each box should contain 2 crusts total, thawed according to box directions
Cream Cheese Icing
1 (8 oz) block cream cheese softened to room temperature
4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Place pecans into a food processor, then pulse until roughly chopped.
3. Add in apple pie filling and caramel dip, then pulse until combined. The filling should be relatively smooth with a few chunks for texture. Set aside.
4. Unroll 1 pie crust onto a clean work surface, then use a 2.5 inch circle cookie cutter to cut out 14 circles.
5. Top 7 of the circles with 1/2 tablespoon caramel apple pecan filling.
6. Top with another circle, carefully press the seams together with your fingers, then use a fork to further seal the edges.
7. Place onto the prepared baking sheet and spray the tops with cooking spray.
8. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until the pie crust is golden brown.
9. Repeat with remaining filling/pie dough, then cool slightly before topping with icing.
Cream Cheese Icing
Place cream cheese into a large bowl and beat until fluffy, about 1 minute.
Add in powdered sugar, cinnamon, and salt and beat until combined.
Pour in milk and vanilla and beat until fluffy.
Use a spoon to spoon over the cookies.
Let set slightly before serving
Cookies can be enjoyed warm, cold, or room temperature