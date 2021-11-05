WAVERLY — NE IA Marine Corps League, 1241 would like to invite all Marines, FMF Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains and their families to the Marine Corps Birthday celebration (Tun Tavern) on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Waverly Area Veteran’s Post, 1300 4th St. NW, Waverly. Social time begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program to follow. No reservations are necessary.
Area Marines invited to birthday celebration Nov. 10
Tags
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
52°
Sunny
- Humidity: 51%
- Cloud Coverage:16%
- Wind: 17 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:46:55 AM
- Sunset: 05:54:54 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.