CEDAR RAPIDS — The following students made Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list. Arlington — Macy Hiemes Independence — Keegan Schmitt Jesup — Jacie Lange Oelwein — Falynn Buehler Rowley — Faith Janaszak West Union — Kailee Ginger, Elizabeth Hepperle Winthrop — Sarah Pech Located in Cedar Rapids, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, university that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages, and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community, and live their values. Mount Mercy enrolls more than 1,600 students a quality liberal arts education and workforce preparation.
CEDAR RAPIDS — The following students made Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.