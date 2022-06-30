CEDAR RAPIDS — The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Arlington — Kristin Hamlett
Independence — Danielle Franck
Rowley — Faith Janaszak, Stacey Mentzer
West Union — Kailee Ginger
Winthrop — Sarah Pech
