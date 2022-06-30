Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The following student(s) made Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

Arlington — Kristin Hamlett

Independence — Danielle Franck

Rowley — Faith Janaszak, Stacey Mentzer

West Union — Kailee Ginger

Winthrop — Sarah Pech

Located in Cedar Rapids, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages, and faiths a practical education that inspires them to live their values. Mount Mercy provides a baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,600+ enrolled students and uniquely blending a quality liberal arts education with career-focused professional preparation.

