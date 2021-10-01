The past year brought change, fear, shortages, loss, deaths, masks, social distancing, quarantines, isolation, numbers, protests, political upheavals, derechos, fires, freezes, online schools, Zoom meetings and learning how to live through the superlatives of countless unknowns. However, many Iowans found solace in writing, according to Lyrical IowaEditor Marilyn Baszczynski.
“Some poets shared painful experiences, others avoided any mention of crisis — but they all wrote from their heart — through humor or hurt, hope or despair. This year’s edition of Lyrical Iowa is a testament to the enduring importance of poetry as a vehicle for addressing emotional turmoil, as a way for people to find themselves, as a way to try to make sense of what has been unfathomable.”
Entries came from 146 towns in 73 of Iowa’s 99 counties, sent by persons ranging in age from kindergartners to near-centenarians.
“The Iowa Poetry Association has close to 350 members across the state,” Baszczynski explained, “but membership is not a requirement for having poetry included in the anthology. Contestants need only reside in Iowa.”
Besides those awarded cash prizes or honorable mentions in the seven adult categories and four student divisions, many other top-ranking poems are showcased in this172-page book with full-color cover. A total of 340 poems was selected from close to 2,000 entries submitted to IPA’s 2021 contests, including five Pushcart Prize nominations selected from those published in the anthology.
While the supply lasts, books may be ordered from IPA. Cost is $10 per copy (plus shipping) to anywhere in the United States. Books from some previous years are also available. Check for details at iowapoetry.com or contact the editor at ipa@iowapoetry.com.
Area Iowa Poetry Association-Poets published in Lyrical Iowa 2021 are listed here by county. All poets listed have one poem selected for publication. If a poem won in a category, the rank and category follow name.
Buchanan: Michael Andorf, Brandon; Myrna Sandvik, Brandon; Lisa Ross Thedens, Walker
Clayton: Lee L. Gordon, Marquette 3rd HM — Humorous Verse
Fayette: Mary Jane Lamphier, Arlington; Dennis Sanborn, Oelwein; Angela Smith, Arlington; Elizabeth Spratt, Oelwein