PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.

Sam Yexley of Jesup has earned academic distinction with inclusion on the Chancellor’s List. Yexley is studying agricultural business, animal science, at the UW-Platteville.

Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.

