IOWA CITY — This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees. Students are listed by hometowns, degree, major and academic distinction where applicable.
Aurora — Kyle Wessels, Carver College of Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Sciences
Calmar — Tiana Bullerman, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing-RN; Allison Klimesh, Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine
Dunkerton — Tatiana Myers, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Highest Distinction
Elgin — Alison Leuchtenmacher, College of Law, Juris Doctor, Law; Leah Reierson, Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine, Major: Medicine
Fairbank — Maria Kayser, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies
Independence — Andrew Evans, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Josie Fischels, College of Liberal Arts and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism and Mass Communication, High Distinction; Kelsey Gruber, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Human Physiology; Avery Nabholz, College of Education, Bachelor of Arts, Music Education; Kira Reed, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Major: Nursing; Derek Weber, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Jesup — Tyler Lienau, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting
Oelwein — Jasmine Decker, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing-RN; John Leo, Graduate College, Master of Arts, Sport and Recreation Management; Benjamin Weber, Graduate College, Certificate, Business Analytics
Ossian — Rebecca Hertges, Graduate College,Master of Science, Occupational and Environmental Health
Readlyn — Jacob Kuhlmann, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Enterprise Leadership; Austin Wittenburg, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering
Rowley — Tucker Chorpening, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, English
Sumner — Madelyn Nederhoff, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Health and Human Physiology, Distinction
Westgate — Emma Wedemeier, College of Public Health, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Winthrop — Kennedy Amos, College of Education, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, High Distinction; Elizabeth Gorman, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Analytics and Information Systems; Nick Gorman, Graduate College, Master of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jacob Hesner, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing