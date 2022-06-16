Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IOWA CITY — This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees. Students are listed by hometowns, degree, major and academic distinction where applicable.

Aurora — Kyle Wessels, Carver College of Medicine, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Sciences

Calmar — Tiana Bullerman, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing-RN; Allison Klimesh, Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine

Dunkerton — Tatiana Myers, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Highest Distinction

Elgin — Alison Leuchtenmacher, College of Law, Juris Doctor, Law; Leah Reierson, Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine, Major: Medicine

Fairbank — Maria Kayser, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies

Independence — Andrew Evans, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Josie Fischels, College of Liberal Arts and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism and Mass Communication, High Distinction; Kelsey Gruber, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Human Physiology; Avery Nabholz, College of Education, Bachelor of Arts, Music Education; Kira Reed, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Major: Nursing; Derek Weber, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

Jesup — Tyler Lienau, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

Oelwein — Jasmine Decker, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing-RN; John Leo, Graduate College, Master of Arts, Sport and Recreation Management; Benjamin Weber, Graduate College, Certificate, Business Analytics

Ossian — Rebecca Hertges, Graduate College,Master of Science, Occupational and Environmental Health

Readlyn — Jacob Kuhlmann, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Enterprise Leadership; Austin Wittenburg, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering

Rowley — Tucker Chorpening, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, English

Sumner — Madelyn Nederhoff, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Health and Human Physiology, Distinction

Westgate — Emma Wedemeier, College of Public Health, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Winthrop — Kennedy Amos, College of Education, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, High Distinction; Elizabeth Gorman, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Analytics and Information Systems; Nick Gorman, Graduate College, Master of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jacob Hesner, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

