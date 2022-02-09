DES MOINES — Drake University in Des Moines has announced its fall dean’s and president’s lists of academic excellence.
Julia Buchholz of Sumner has been named to the Drake University President’s List for the fall semester.
Area students named to the Drake University Dean’s List include Callie Lembke of Elgin, Jaita Nolting and Molly Rothman, both of Independence, and Allison Burke of Jesup.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2021 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester at Drake.
