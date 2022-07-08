DES MOINES — These local students have been named to the deans’ and president’s lists at Drake University.
Hanna Risse of Fairbank, achieved highest academic honors with inclusion on the Drake University President’s List. To achieve standing on the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester at Drake.
Students earning high honors on the spring dean’s list at Drake are Jaita Nolting of Independence, Molly Rothman of Independence, Allison Burke of Jesup, and Julia Buchholz of Sumner.
To be eligible for the deans’ list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester at Drake.
