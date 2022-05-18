DES MOINES — Two West Union natives have been named to the honors list for the spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.
Barry Koehn was named to the president’s list and Joel Koehn was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the president’s list, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.
To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit the website at http://www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.