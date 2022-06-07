AMES — Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.
The following area graduates were among those earning degrees. They are listed by hometowns, with degree, major, and honors earned.
Arlington — Gabrielle Moellers, Bachelor of Science, Finance and Marketing, Summa Cum Laude
Clermont — Kennedy White, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude
Elgin — Kariann Elsbernd, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude; Tatum Kahler, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude
Fairbank — Erika Jeanes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude; Madison Landsgard, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science and Animal Ecology; Lydia Martins, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Fayette — Joseph Lamphere, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Independence — John Cook, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Economics, Magna Cum Laude; Melissa Heeren, Master of Science, Agricultural Education; Benjamin Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Jesup — Zachary Nie, Bachelor of Science, Forestry, Magna Cum Laude; Kaylee Thoma, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Studies
Lamont — Carter Keppler, Bachelor of Science, Management, Magna Cum Laude
Oelwein — Mercedes Cook, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Brent Simpson, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management
Quasqueton — Adrienne Silberstein, Master of Science, Kinesiology
Readlyn — Samantha Rohlfsen, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude
Stanley — Kaitlyn Baerg, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Sumner — Robert Goss, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology and Biology (AGLS), Cum Laude
Waucoma — Alicia Klimesh, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics and International Studies, Cum Laude, Honors Program member
West Union — Macy Halverson, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Kyle Langreck, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies; Trevor Weidemann, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology
Winthrop — Spencer Cook, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Economics